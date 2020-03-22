SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Stock Price Up 14.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) rose 14.8% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $5.67, approximately 3,464,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,831,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Specifically, CEO David R. Lukes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,366,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 334,367 shares during the last quarter.

About SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.