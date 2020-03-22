Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDF opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Sinopharm has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.
Sinopharm Company Profile
