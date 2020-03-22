Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDF opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Sinopharm has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Sinopharm Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers.

