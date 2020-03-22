SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.13. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.41 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.43% of SigmaTron International worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

