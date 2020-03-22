Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.59% of Shutterstock worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Shutterstock by 4,544.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $6,065,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $5,416,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $36.50 on Friday. Shutterstock Inc has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $48.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

