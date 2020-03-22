Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Quartix (LON:QTX)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Quartix (LON:QTX) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Quartix in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of QTX stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.21) on Thursday. Quartix has a 52-week low of GBX 241 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 million and a PE ratio of 21.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 385.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 351.80.
About Quartix
Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.
