Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Quartix (LON:QTX)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Quartix (LON:QTX) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Quartix in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of QTX stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.21) on Thursday. Quartix has a 52-week low of GBX 241 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 million and a PE ratio of 21.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 385.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 351.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Quartix’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Quartix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

About Quartix

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

