Sheldon Inwentash Sells 3,000,000 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash sold 3,000,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,350.69.

CNSX IDK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. ThreeD Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Get ThreeD Capital alerts:

ThreeD Capital Company Profile

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ThreeD Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThreeD Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.