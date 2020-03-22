Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Semtech were worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Semtech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Semtech by 180.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Semtech from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In related news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,613.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,032 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $32.85 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

