Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)’s share price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.74, 599,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 260% from the average session volume of 166,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 547.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at $137,000.

