Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. Research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 42,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

