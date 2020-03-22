Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Trading Up 10.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) were up 10.4% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $24.29, approximately 219,687 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,893,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Specifically, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Lustig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 363,825 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

