Seagate Technology PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $40.73 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

