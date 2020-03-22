SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Purchases $24,561.66 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Charles Fabrikant acquired 5,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $24,561.66.

NYSE:SMHI opened at $3.73 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 41.38%. The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.