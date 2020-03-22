SDX Energy’s (SDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of SDX stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. SDX Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.90 ($0.51).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

