SDX Energy’s (SDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of SDX stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. SDX Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.90 ($0.51).

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

