Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schaeffler from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schaeffler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schaeffler from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SCFLF opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.