Santos Bernerd Da Buys 4,000 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stock

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) COO Santos Bernerd Da purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00.

NYSE AES opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in AES by 51.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 564.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

