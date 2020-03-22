Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,083 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.24% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 124,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 62,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

SASR opened at $19.81 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $710.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Micklem acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.