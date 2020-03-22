SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.