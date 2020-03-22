Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.74) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.97 ($19.73).

ETR SZG opened at €8.77 ($10.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.64. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 1 year high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a market cap of $474.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

