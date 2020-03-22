SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. SAFRAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

