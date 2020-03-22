Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stake Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.57% of Safety Insurance Group worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 17,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $1,261,862.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

