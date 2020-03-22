Safestore (LON:SAFE) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on SAFE. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Numis Securities lowered Safestore to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Safestore to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 825 ($10.85).
Safestore stock opened at GBX 580.50 ($7.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 577.57 ($7.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 796.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 742.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86.
In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total value of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
