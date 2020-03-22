Safestore (LON:SAFE) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAFE. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Numis Securities lowered Safestore to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Safestore to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 825 ($10.85).

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore stock opened at GBX 580.50 ($7.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 577.57 ($7.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 796.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 742.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total value of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.