Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,637 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.25% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

RHP opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.68%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

