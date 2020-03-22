RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.02 ($36.07).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €21.87 ($25.43) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.24. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

