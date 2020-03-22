Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Rwe Ag Sp stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.