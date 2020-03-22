RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 614.73 ($8.09).

RSA opened at GBX 354 ($4.66) on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 431.90 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 517.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 535.29.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). Equities analysts predict that RSA Insurance Group will post 5024.2577804 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

