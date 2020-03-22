Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500 at Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Main First Bank started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,133.30 ($28.06).

RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,062.20 ($13.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,711.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

