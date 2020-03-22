Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rotork (LON:ROR) Target Price to GBX 265

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROR. Barclays started coverage on Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Rotork to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 309.09 ($4.07).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 191.30 ($2.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 311.67. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 185.65 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). As a group, research analysts expect that Rotork will post 1365.5496024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

