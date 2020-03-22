Royal Bank of Canada Trims RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Target Price to GBX 3,500

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,740 ($62.35).

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 1,683 ($22.14) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,304 ($30.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $777.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,821.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,580.90.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

