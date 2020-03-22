Royal Bank of Canada Trims Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Target Price to C$0.50

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE GUY opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. Guyana Goldfields has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.46.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

