Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €66.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.05 ($82.62).

Shares of BMW opened at €41.37 ($48.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a 1 year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

