Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $28,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $283.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

