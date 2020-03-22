Robert J. Mccool Buys 3,000 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Robert J. Mccool bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00.

Global Partners stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

