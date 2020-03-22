RM (LON:RM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RM (LON:RM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RM stock opened at GBX 128.75 ($1.69) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 276.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. RM has a one year low of GBX 124.57 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of $107.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from RM’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. RM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

