Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 658 ($8.66) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 569.75 ($7.49).

LON RMV opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 628.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 606.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74).

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In other news, insider Andrew Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

