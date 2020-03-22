Revolution Bars Group’s (RBG) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RBG. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Revolution Bars Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

LON:RBG opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Revolution Bars Group has a 12 month low of GBX 49.20 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

