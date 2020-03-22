Reviewing Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.85%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,143.90%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momenta Pharmaceuticals $23.87 million 120.52 -$290.05 million ($3.03) -8.10 Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 11.83 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -0.97

Momenta Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momenta Pharmaceuticals -1,215.25% -82.12% -58.59% Sorrento Therapeutics -929.21% -376.77% -34.53%

Risk & Volatility

Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company also develops CD38 Directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; carcinoembryonic antigen CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of pancreatic cancer; and various human antibodies. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

