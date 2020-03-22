Reviewing Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) & Crawford & Company (NASDAQ:CRD.A)

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and Crawford & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.59 $29.61 million $3.53 4.84 Crawford & Company $1.05 billion 0.34 $12.48 million N/A N/A

Benefytt Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crawford & Company.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Benefytt Technologies and Crawford & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% Crawford & Company 1.19% 22.74% 4.79%

Summary

Benefytt Technologies beats Crawford & Company on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform. Its Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides claims and risk management services; desktop claim adjusting and claims evaluation services; initial loss reporting services for claimants; loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review and case management, and vocational rehabilitation services; and risk management information services, as well as administers trust funds established to pay claims. It offers services for workers' compensation, auto and liability, disability absence and medical management, and accident and health markets. The company's Crawford Specialty Solutions segment offers claims management services related to large and complex losses in various industries, such as commercial property, aviation, forensic accounting, marine and transportation, retail, building and construction, cyber, and energy. It also provides a customer-centric solution for various loss types comprising high-frequency and low-complexity claims, and large complex repairs; and outsourced contractor management services to personal and commercial insurance carriers, and consumer markets. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Crawford & Company was founded in 1941 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

