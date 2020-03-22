Reviewing Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allstate and Third Point Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate $44.68 billion 0.52 $4.85 billion $10.43 7.08 Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.58 $200.62 million $2.16 2.80

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allstate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate 10.85% 16.05% 3.07% Third Point Reinsurance 20.42% 14.51% 5.81%

Volatility and Risk

Allstate has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allstate and Third Point Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate 1 5 7 1 2.57 Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allstate currently has a consensus target price of $119.71, indicating a potential upside of 62.06%. Given Allstate’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allstate is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Allstate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allstate beats Third Point Reinsurance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

