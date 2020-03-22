Restore (LON:RST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Restore alerts:

RST stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.93) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 467.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 459.90. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Restore’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.