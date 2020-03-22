Restore (LON:RST) Price Target Cut to GBX 500

Restore (LON:RST) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Restore alerts:

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 375 ($4.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Restore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 million and a PE ratio of 26.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 459.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Restore’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.