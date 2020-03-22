Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 150 ($1.97).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Restaurant Group to an add rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded Restaurant Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 141.11 ($1.86).

Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 23.58 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.43. The company has a market cap of $115.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 44.42 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0001921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

