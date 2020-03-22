Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

VIAC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.44. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,604.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.