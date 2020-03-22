Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

