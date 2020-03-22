Renishaw’s (RSW) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,200 ($42.09).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSW. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Renishaw from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Renishaw from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Renishaw to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 3,409.44 ($44.85).

Renishaw stock opened at GBX 2,276 ($29.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,596.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,735.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 5.05. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a one year high of GBX 4,694 ($61.75). The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 34.80.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Renishaw’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other news, insider William Lee acquired 900 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,327 ($43.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,943 ($39,388.32).

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

