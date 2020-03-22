RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 61,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 68,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR opened at $129.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

