Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Get Reed's alerts:

Shares of REED opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million.

In related news, Director John Bello purchased 130,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,916.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Reed’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Reed’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Reed’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reed’s (REED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.