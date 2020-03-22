Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 809 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 981 ($12.90) to GBX 809 ($10.64) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDW. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective (up from GBX 1,030 ($13.55)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 879.09 ($11.56).

Get Redrow alerts:

LON RDW opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.35) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 718.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 683.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.