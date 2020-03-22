Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 6,300 ($82.87) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 6,500 ($85.50).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RB. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,355 ($83.60).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,025 ($79.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,091.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

