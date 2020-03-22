Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 5,275 ($69.39) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,000 ($65.77).

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,355 ($83.60).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,025 ($79.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,091.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

