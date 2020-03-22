Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,275 ($69.39) in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,355 ($83.60).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,025 ($79.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,091.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,104.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

